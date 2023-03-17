Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

YUM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 563,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,454. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

