YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $220.56 million and approximately $88,207.26 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01049747 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $153,822.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

