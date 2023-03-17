Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $448.96 million and $41.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00368184 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,075.02 or 0.26760928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,298,453,541 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.