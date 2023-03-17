ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

