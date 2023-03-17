ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also
