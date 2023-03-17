ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.36. 1,688,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 140,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

