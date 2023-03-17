ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 7.9 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

