ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. 939,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.