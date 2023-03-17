ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. 939,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

