Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.