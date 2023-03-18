1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 814,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,516. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.95 million, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.64.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
