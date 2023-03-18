1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 814,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,516. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.95 million, a PE ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,892,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,034 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

