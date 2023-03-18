1,493 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Crown Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCK opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

