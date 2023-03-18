15,140 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

