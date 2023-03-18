15,909 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

