1,697 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,002. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

