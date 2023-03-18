21,637 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

