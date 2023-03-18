22,262 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

