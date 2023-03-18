229,431 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 229,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,608,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $363.54. The stock had a trading volume of 622,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.09 and its 200 day moving average is $358.84. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

