2,412 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Voya Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.10. 7,810,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,515. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

