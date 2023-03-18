2,428 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Generac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Generac by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

GNRC opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.