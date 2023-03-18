2,549 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stifel Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

