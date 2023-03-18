2,929 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.