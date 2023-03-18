30,269 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $72.99. 27,210,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

