3,939 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. 2,680,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

