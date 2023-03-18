3M (NYSE:MMM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.02. 11,385,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,396. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in 3M by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 461,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

