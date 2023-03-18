4,072 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Hess accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HES traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 5,028,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

