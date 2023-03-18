41,953 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

