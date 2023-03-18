45,392 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

