5,762 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock valued at $793,053. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

