72,542 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 2,064,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.