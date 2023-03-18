76,347 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after buying an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

