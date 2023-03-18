8,453 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 478,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 264,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,281,000.

PEY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 390,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,764. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

