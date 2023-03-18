92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares trading hands.
92 Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.
92 Resources Company Profile
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for 92 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 92 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.