975 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,981,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,235,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $515.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

