9,755 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,921,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

