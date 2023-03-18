A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,157,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.47. 13,287,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.