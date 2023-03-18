Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

