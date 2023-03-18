Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Featured Stories

