Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,938. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

