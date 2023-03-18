Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $185.98. 5,039,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.