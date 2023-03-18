Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 7.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

GLD traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $183.77. 24,156,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,172. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

