Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.64. 7,383,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.