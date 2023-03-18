Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 10,067,408 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

