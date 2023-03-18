Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,381 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. 27,351,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,212,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

