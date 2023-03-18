Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ball Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

BALL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,268. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.