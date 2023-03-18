Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 2,201,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

