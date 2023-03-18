Achieve Life Sciences’ (ACHV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 249,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,829. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

