Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %
ACHV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 249,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,829. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
