Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.
Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ACHV stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
