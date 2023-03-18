ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
