ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.