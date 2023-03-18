Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United Trading Down 3.5 %

Acme United stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 71.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Acme United by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 516,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.