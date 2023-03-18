adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 4.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €139.00 ($149.46) and last traded at €141.16 ($151.78). 980,547 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €147.96 ($159.10).

adidas Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

